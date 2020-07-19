130,764 people get FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal government has disbursed funds from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme and GEEP loan to 130,764 Zamfara indigenes.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farooq, flagged off the payment of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to 130, 764 indigenes of Zamfara State from six Local Government Areas.

The beneficiaries were captured in the National Social Register and the payment of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans to small business holders in the State.

A statement from the ministry said the minister also donated over 102.5 trailer loads of assorted grains including maize, millet, and sorghum approved as FG palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the government’s restrictions of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government also donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries, to the Executive Governor of Zamfara State,(Dr.) Bello Mohammed, at Zakat and Endowment Board premises, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Responding, the Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, appreciated the kind gesture of Mr President for extending the Federal government palliatives and other Humanitarian Interventions to the state and for promoting lasting peace, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

