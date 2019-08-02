130-yr-old Indonesian pilgrim is King Salman’s guest

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the oldest Indonesian, Hajji Ohi Aydarous Samri, is Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman’s guest for the Haj this year.

The King invited Hajji Samri and six of his family members to perform Haj as his guest within his program of Guests for the Haj and Umrah, local newspapers said Wednesday.

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia, Essam Al-Thaqafi, saw Hajji Ohi Aydarous Samri and his family at the airport on Tuesday before their departure for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The King every year invites thousands of Muslims from all over the world to do the Haj or Umrah as his personal guests.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance is supervising the program.

In Jeddah, the aged pilgrim was accorded a warm welcome from senior Saudi officials and the airport staff.

