13 states to witness increased flooding – Agency

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Engr. Clement Nze, yesterday said 13 states would witness increased floods following the rise in the water levels of River Niger and River Benue.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, he listed the states as Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Anambra, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

Others likely to be affected by the river flooding, according to him, are Adamawa, Taraba and Benue States because of the steady rise of the River Benue owing to the local rainfall with attendant heavy inflows from the tributaries of the river.

He said water from six of the nine countries that make up the Niger Basin Authority was pouring into the country and could lead to severe flooding in those states.

He said Nigeria was on flood red alert and the flood sighted in Niger Republic was expected to arrive the Nigerian boarder though Kebbi State yesterday.

He said the information that reached the agency as of September 6 from the headquarters of the Niger Basin Authority in Niamey confirmed that there was a steady rise in to the red alert zone up to 6.26m of the flood level or River Niger monitored in Niamey.

Nze said that as of yesterday, the Lagbo Dam in Cameroon was still impounding hence it was not yet certain if there would be release from the dam in 2019.

He said the agency had been closely monitoring the many flooding incidents taking place across the country with the attendant loss of lives and property.

He said it was unfortunate that the flooding incidents were manifesting just as predicted by the agency.

Nze said it was clear that the various relevant stakeholders, especially individuals and state governments had failed to heed to the warning issued before the onset of the flooding season in the country.

He said the agency was concerned about the non-adherence to flood predictions for 2019 resulting in avoidable flooding incidents leading to loss of lives, property, disruption of economic activities.

He called on states and local governments to endeavour to remove structures built within the floodplains, cleat blocked drainages, culverts and waterways as those were part of the causes of flooding.

