13 Nasarawa chiefs receive staff of office

Governor Umaru Almakura of Nasarawa state on Thursday presented staff of office to 13 second class and third class traditional rulers in the state.

The second class chiefs are: Sarkin Arikya, Sarkin Nunku, Osakyo of Assakio, Zhe Duglu, Ohinoyi Ogye-Toto, Chu Ngah, Oron Akye and Oche Agatu.

Also, the third class chiefs are Sarkin Adogi, Sarkin Tunga, Sarkin Ribi, Osokadako Kadarko and Aren Eggon Eroh.

According to the governor, the occasion is no doubt unique considering the fact that the ceremony should have been conducted in the headquarters of the various Chiefdoms.

He said: “Owing to exigency and the need to do the needful, it has become imperative for me to perform this event in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state as part of the processes to wind down my eight years of eventful administration in the state.

“I am calling on your highnesses to lead your people well by mobilizing them towards the path of progress and development of your respective Chiefdoms.

“It is pertinent to charge you all to reciprocate government’s gesture by ensuring peaceful coexistence and unity of your people. I urge you to extend your support and cooperation to the in-coming administration for the benefit of our state.”

The governor added that the selections to fill the vacant stools of the following institutions have been conducted and new Chiefs have emerged.

“The chiefdoms are Gom-Mama, a first class status; Chu Buh, third class status and Chief of Angwan Makama, third class status. And they have also been presented with their letters of appointment and staff of Office. I wish Your Royal Highnesses fruitful reigns,” Al-Makura said.

“We had reasons to also create new chiefdoms to give communities traditional sense of belonging. Some of these Paramount Rulers who are beneficiaries of this gesture have received their Staff of Office today,” he noted.

