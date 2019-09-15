UPDATE: 13 killed, 11 injured in Nasarawa accident

ADVERTISEMENT

13 people have been killed in an accident near Unguwan Ciyawa in Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed to Daily Trust that “Ten adults, three children died while 11 people sustained injuries in the accident.”

He said, “We have evacuated the injured and moved the dead to Nasarawa Eggon Hospital.”

According to him, the accident involved three vehicles: A Truck with registration number: MSA 513 XA, a bus with registration number BDG 530 SU belonging to Benue State Transport Company, ‘Benue Links’ and a black car with registration number RBC 45 AT.

A witness said the truck and the Bus brushed each other after losing control as the black car jammed onto them and fell into a ditch by the road side.

A motorist, Jibrin Gwamna, said the accident has led to the blockade of the Road linking Eggon to Akwanga Road to Lafia, the state capital, for hours.

It would be recalled that last Monday, eleven people died, while others sustained varying degree of injuries in an accident around a hill known as ‘Many Have Gone’ just few kilometres from where today’s accident took place along Lafia-Akwanga road.

