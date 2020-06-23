13 Imo lawmakers test positive for COVID 19

Thirteen out of the 37 members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.
Although details of the lawmakers were not readily available, one of the lawmakers had previously been announced as COVID-19 positive prompting the Speaker, Chiji Collins, to shut down the assembly complex for fumigation.
However, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State COVID-19 Task Force, Chimezie Iwuala, who announced the new figure in Owerri on Tuesday, said that the results followed a number of tests carried out on samples of members of the House of Assembly collected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The Speaker, had, in a statement, ordered a total lockdown of the Assembly complex after one lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19.
The speaker said the fumigation of the Assembly Complex will commence immediately.