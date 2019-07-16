12th wedding anniversary: Kannywood actress celebrates husband

ADVERTISEMENT

A onetime Kannywood movie star who is currently into modeling and charity work, Hajiya Mansurah Isah has celebrated her husband, Sani Danja over what she described as ‘his unimaginable tolerance for the past 12 years of their marriage’.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Mansurah claimed that they are the best couple so far in the industry considering the rate of divorce in marriages involving actors and actresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Actually we have been married for over 12 years now. July 14 was our 12th year anniversary,” she said.

The actress who took to her instagram page to celebrate her wedding anniversary commended her husband who is also an actor and film producer for being accommodating despite her shortcomings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is not a perfect man and I am not a perfect woman. We have our ups and downs. Sometimes I refuse to cook, sometimes he refuses to give me money when I ask. Sometimes I refuse to talk to him without a cause, sometimes he wants out and sometimes we laugh it out and be each other best friends.”

“I love boiled meat, he likes fried meat. I love to have the light on when sleeping, he hates it. I’m not his fan and he is not my fan. We are red oil and white garment. He is cool, calm and funny and I’m tough, naughty and strong headed.”

“Yes, we still love each other and support each other and walk side by side. Happy anniversary my best friend” She stated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App