12,209 candidates sit for BUK post-UTME Aptitude Test for 2019/2020

A total of 12,209 candidates, on Saturday, sat for the 2019 Bayero University, Kano Post-UTME Aptitude Test (BUKAT).

According to a statement, signed by the Information officer of the University, Alhaji Lamara Garba in Kano on Saturday, all the candidates were jostling for placement to undergo various degree programmes of the Institution.

The statement quoted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Adamu Tanko, as giving the figure shortly after the screening on Saturday, 17th August.

According to him, 15, 817 candidates applied to BUK for the 2019/2020 academic session out of which 12, 209 participated in the screening.

“The screening was conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon with a view to ensuring a smooth conduct,” he said.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“The screening was very smooth while staff assigned to oversee the programme were very dutiful,” he said.

Tanko added that the screening was a hitch free and there was no examination misconduct reported.

The statement also quoted the Registrar of the Institution, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed as expressing delight at the arrangements and smooth conduct of the exercise.

On his part, the Director, Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records (DEAR), Hajiya Amina Umar, who coordinated the screening disclosed that majority of the candidates were well-behaved and properly dressed, noting that no case of impersonation was recorded. (NAN)

