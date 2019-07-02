12 years after, FG approves conditions of service for AIB

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has approved a Staff Conditions of Service for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N).

The approval, it was learnt, was conveyed in a letter dated 25 June, 2019, sent to the Bureau from the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

This is the first time the Bureau will be having her own Condition of Service since it was established as an autonomous agency 12 years ago.

Daily Trust reports that the Bureau was established via the Civil Aviation Act 2006 but became operational in 2007.

Before then, it was a department in the then Federal Ministry of Aviation.

AIB’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, disclosed that the agency had “been using the Conditions of Service of a sister agency while her struggles to have her own for several years had been unsuccessful.”

In a statement, Oketunbi quoted the Commissioner/CEO, Engr. Akin Olateru as thanking the Head of Civil Service, the Ministry of Transportation, the unions and the staff of AIB for the “landmark achievement.”

He said the AIB management was committed to improving the welfare of the entire staff.

