12-year-old Adamawa rape victim confirmed pregnant

The 12-year- old primary school girl who was allegedly raped by her teacher after drugging her has been confirmed pregnant.

A member of Hope Centre, an organisation that caters for rape victims in the state, Barrister Bashir Tahir, confirmed the development, saying the victim was getting the support she needed.

“She has received all the needed support and the medical tests required. So far she is free from all sexually transmitted diseases. But she will start receiving anti-natal care next week at the Hope center,” he said.

The Adamawa State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Nuruddeen, who spoke at a press conference said the alleged rapist, Nathan Yusuf, had been arrested.

“As you’re all aware, that we ensure the safety of lives and property in our society. I always charge my men not to relent in their effort on the arrest and prosecution of crimes, more especially the ones endangering the lives of the people like rape cases which is more prevalent in our society today,” he said.

”On September 2, 2019 around 2:30 pm, we arrested a suspect for rape in person of Nathan Yusuf (37) who is a teacher at Gurel primary school Namtari Yola South. He is suspected to have raped his primary pupil who is below 14 years of age which he confessed to have given her codeine syrup before raping her.”

The commandant said that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded, advising parents to monitor their children and report such crimes to the relevant authorities.

The suspect Nathan Yusuf who was interviewed by journalists, expressed regret and attributed his action to the influence of the devil on him.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle, Sulaiman Namtari said the incident shocked parents in the community because everyone had regarded the suspect as a good teacher.

“Every member of the community had tremendous respect for the teacher who served the community for years. People trusted him and allowed him to enter their houses. Government should make him pay for his actions,” he said.

