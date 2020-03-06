12 women rescued, as police uncover baby factory in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have rescued 12 women after uncovering a suspected baby factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the state.

The women were said to be between the ages of 20-25years and six of them were heavily pregnant at the time of their rescue.

It was gathered that the suspected baby factory was uncovered when an inmate, who escaped from the home, reported at Mowe police station.

The escapee was said to have told the police that the owner of the baby factory, one Florence Ogbonna, who allegedly lured her into the home, usually contract the service of some men to sleep with them and impregnate them.

She reportedly said once any of the female inmates gives birth, the baby would be taken away by the alleged factory owner to an unknown place.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, confirmed that the suspected owner of the factory, Mrs Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor were arrested in connection to the case.

