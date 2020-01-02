12 students bag West African Ceramics scholarship award

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve students in higher institutions across the country have been awarded scholarship by the West African Ceremics Limited, Ajaokuta.

While presenting the award to the students on Thursday in Lokoja, the General Manager of the company, Baska Raoas said the scholarship was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He described well trained and skillful students as the backbone of the nation, stressing that it was the reason the West African Ceramics was not sparing any efforts towards assisting them in achieving their dreams of becoming quality graduates.

Baska Rao urged the students to make honesty, sincerity and hard work their focus, insisting that nations like China and India depends on their young growing population in their technological advancement.

He pointed out that the scholarship, which is the first in the series, would accommodate more persons in the coming years, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

According to him, the organisation will, in the new year, establish a technical college that would help train youths to acquire vocational entrepreneurship skills.

The General Manager disclosed that, when operational, youths would be trained on indigenous technology and skills in other forms of fabrication.

He noted that when the technical school comes on board, it would assist others who are not in school acquire knowledge towards ensuring the organization and nation’s technological advancement.

