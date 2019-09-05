12 military students in Kaduna crash

ADVERTISEMENT
Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, addresses troops of the 5 Battalion stationed at Gubio and Magumeri towns, during his visit to the Battalion in Gubio, Borno State yesterday, where he ordered them to take the fight to Boko Haram enclaves
Share this article
Twelve students of Nigerian Military School sustained various degree of injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a pole along Independence Way in Kaduna.
The students were travelling in an 18-seater bus belonging to Kaduna State Polytechnic Students Union when the crash occurred around 1:30 pm Thursday.
The injured were rushed to 44 Army Reference Hospital.
The injured men and women were in military uniform.
One of the injured students said, “We are from Nigerian Military School, Zaria. We came to Kaduna Polytechnic as part of our 2019 NMS week. On our way back to Zaria is when the car tyre burst and the car hit a pole. No life was lost but many of us sustained serious injuries,” he said.
Related
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
Download Daily Trust News App
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time.
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.