12 military students in Kaduna crash

Twelve students of Nigerian Military School ‎sustained various degree of injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a pole along Independence Way in Kaduna.

The students were travelling in an 18-seater bus ‎belonging to Kaduna State Polytechnic Students Union when the crash occurred around 1:30 pm Thursday.

The injured were rushed to 44 Army Reference Hospital.

The injured men and women were in military uniform.

One of the injured students said, “We are from Nigerian Military School, Zaria. We came to Kaduna Polytechnic as part of our 2019 NMS week. On our way back to Zaria is when the car tyre burst and the car hit a pole. No life was lost but many of us sustained serious injuries,” he said.

