12 ladies rescued, as Police uncover baby factory in Ogun

Ogun Police Command says it has uncovered a suspected baby factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government area of the State.

About 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25 years were rescued, out of which six of them were ‘heavily pregnant’.

It was gathered that the suspected baby factory was uncovered when an inmate who escaped from the home reported at Mowe police station.

An unnamed female inmate told the police that she was lured into the home and held captive there for sometime now.

According to her, the owner of the criminal home, one Florence Ogbonna who lured her into the home usually contract the service of some able body men to sleep with them and impregnate them.

She reportedly said once any of the female inmates gives birth, the baby will be taken away by the alleged factory owner to an unknown place.

A statement issued by the Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Mowe, SP Marvis Jayeola mobilized his detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20-25 years were rescued with six amongst them heavily pregnant.

Three suspects – Mrs Florence Ogbonna, Chibuke Akabueze, and Chibuzor Okafor were arrested in connection to the case.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they will be re-united with their respective families.

