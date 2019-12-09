Breaking News
12 killed in Niger road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says 12 people have died in an accident on Sunday  at Sawmill village along Mokwa-Makera road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Joel Dagwa, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna that the accident involved  a Truck Container with registration No. KJ 555 XX heading to Lagos .

Dagwa said that the Truck that came from Maiduguri, picked passengers from Zaria in Kaduna State before heading to Lagos.

“The accident involved 103  people, 55 females, 40 males, 8 children, 5 adults. Twelve of them were killed while  91 sustained injuries and have been taken to Mokwa General Hospital for treatment.

“All the 12 corpses have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” he said.

He blamed the accident on speeding on a sharp bend corner of the road.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

“We have since embarked on aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents before, during and after the Christmas and New year festivities,” he said. (NAN)

