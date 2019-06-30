12 killed in fresh Agatu communal clash

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 10 people have been allegedly killed on Sunday morning in Okololo community of Agatu Local Government Area in Benue State.

Local sources allegedly pointed accusing fingers to the neighbouring Abugbe community of unleashing the terror against Okololo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent could however not verify the claim at the time of this report.

But, the locals said some hired militia believed to have been engaged by the people of Abugbe invaded the affected community during worship hours while majority of the inhabitants were in Church and unleashed mayhem.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Supervisory Councillor at the local council, John Ikwulono, said many people were feared killed but so far he could identify 12 persons whose names he listed as; Mr Baba Odoje, Mr Shaidu Magaji (a retired military man), Mr Oloche Obiabo (Kaddo), Mr Adehi Imaikwu and Mr Maji Baba.

Other includes; Ngbede Ibrahim (Ejeh-Akpabana son), Bello-Gene-Galih, Mr Ekoja (Olundo’s husband), Adams Dogara (Pst. Dogara’s son) and Late Francis Idu wife and her two children (there names not mentioned).

Ikwulono described the unfortunate incident as, “barbaric, unwarranted and inhuman attack,” stressing that it happened when series of peace meetings had held among warring communities in the area and only on Saturday, a day before the Sunday’s attacks, Agbaduma community and the Abugbe community signed a peace pact.

He worried that some persons are missing while many others including, one Mrs Mary Adakonye, a Health worker, sustained bullet wounds and have been rushed to hospitals for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP. Sewuese Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive reports about the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App