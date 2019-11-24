12 die, several injured in Sokoto road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve people have been confirmed dead following a road accident that occurred at Kasarawa in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto state.

According to witnesses, the accident involved a trailer loaded with donkeys and people who were said to be from Rabah local government area of the state.

The trailer was said to be heading to Niger state, where the passengers were to be engaged as seasonal casual work of assisting the locals to transport their farm produce to their various homes.

The driver of the trailers was said to have lost control of the vehicle, as it skidded off the road before it eventually somersaulted.

The deceased were said to have died instantly while several of their colleagues sustained varrying degree of injuries.

The injured ones were taken to Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and Sokoto Specialist hospital, where they are receiving treatments, our reporter gathered.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the Chief Medical Director of the Specialists Hospital, Dr. Nuhu Maishanu, confirmed receipt of 34 of the victims including four corpses.

“34 were brought in including four lifeless bodies. We treated and discharged all except eight who are still on admission and we referred another four with severe head injuries to the teaching hospitals for treatment,” he said.

Maishanu added that all the victims are being treated free of charge.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Aliyu Kanya, who confirmed the incident, said the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate with a sharp bend along Sultan Abubakar III international airport around 3am last Saturday.

He cautioned drivers to always be guided by the road signs which were indicating dangerous bends on their roads.

