12 die from COVID-19 in Anambra – Obiano

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has confirmed 12 deaths from COVID-19 infection in the state.

The governor made the disclosure in a special broadcast to the state on Monday night to update the people of the state on the fight against coronavirus.

He also said 101 patients have been confirmed positive in the state so far.

“Since the COVID-19 index case occurred in our Anambra, we collected a total of 618 samples and conducted 590 tests.

“Out of this figure, 101 were confirmed COVID-19 positive while 489 tested negative.

“We have 28 samples awaiting results from our laboratory.

“So far, we have recorded 12 deaths.

“But happily, we have a total of 77 people who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 through a careful management by our special COVID-19 medical team and they have all been discharged.

“The experience we have gained from managing the pandemic shows that early case detection and management play a major role in patients’ survival of COVID-19.

“Available data shows that all the patients, who submitted to our call for early testing and treatment by our team, survived the pandemic.

“Those patients who have died so far were people who wasted a long time and reported their cases when the virus had made serious progress on their health.

He also disclosed that the state government had established COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH).

