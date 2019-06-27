12 corps members get state awards in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has presented state awards to 12 out of 1,045 of the 2018 batch B stream 1 outgoing corps members.

Mr David Markson, NYSC State Coordinator, made the disclosure in Gombe on Thursday during the passing-out parade of the corps members.

He said the decision to give them the awards was informed by the various projects they executed in their areas of primary assignment.

He said seven outgoing corps members received state awards, five got certificates of commendation while the overall female corps member bagged first lady’s award.

“Ngede Abigail, GM/18B/0732 emerged the overall best female in Community Development Service.

“Dzer Terna, GM/18B/0885 emerged the overall best in Community Development Service,” he said.

He further called on the outgoing corps members to take advantage of the skills acquired during the service year to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, congratulated the outgoing corps members for the successful completion of their assignments and urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

Bappayo, who was represented by Mr Eranus Mamman, Director, General Services, advised the former corps members to be dedicated and hardworking to be able to achieve self-actualisation in life.

He charged them to be part of the change agent team to take Nigeria to greater height in all fields of human endeavour. (NAN)

