‘1182 criminals nabbed in Lagos in 119 days’

Lagos State Police Command said it arrested 1182 persons for various crimes committed within the metropolis in the last 119 days.

Among those arrested are 164 persons, who were nabbed for robbery while 13 robbery suspects were killed in different gun battles with the police.

Aside the robbery suspects, 165 others were apprehended for cultism and four for kidnapping.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu who made this disclosure yesterday while parading some suspects, stated that 103 suspects were arrested for murder.

Odumosu said that the command also recorded 10 cases of suicide and successfully prevented seven persons from committing suicide.

“34 assorted firearms with lots of ammunition of different calibre were recovered. The Command also recovered 22 stolen vehicles. While it successfully foiled 98 armed robbery attempts,” he added.

