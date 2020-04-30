113 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 already – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that contrary to claims that over 300 medical workers have tested positive for COVID-19, only 113 have been infected.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this on Thursday in Abuja, at the 23rd joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, majority of those infected are those working in private hospitals with no accreditation to treat the COVID-19 patients.

The minister said: “As for 300 doctors testing positive, that is a fable.

“There are not so many people in the health sector who are infected.

“The latest figure we have is that they are about 113 actually and this 113 are not all public health workers, a good number are from private hospitals.

“And you could hear us speaking here frequently against people treating coronavirus in private clinics.

“We are actually referring to people who do so without the necessary precautions, without the necessary training because they infect themselves and then go home and give these infections to their family and is not the right thing.

“So, the healthcare workers, who have no training, have no business actually handling coronavirus patients.

“As for those who do not have equipment, we have said that we have provided PPE for all the people out there.

“But let me remind you again that there is a global shortage of PPEs, every country is struggling for masks, PPEs.”

He added that as of Thursday, 30th April, 2020; 1,728 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19; while the 196 new cases are 87 in Lagos, 24 in Kano, 18 in Gombe, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in FCT, 10 in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo, six in Borno and one each in Adamawa, Ebonyi and Yobe.

He added that 307 persons have been successfully treated and discharged home, adding that the nation had 51 deaths recorded.

Ehanire said that active community transmission and scale up of case finding are expressed in increasing numbers of confirmed persons and that bed spaces and Isolation Centers at state level need to match the increase and necessitates an appeal to all citizens, especially property and hotel owners, to recognize the imminent needs and the social responsibility of working with State governments to make facilities available for temporary use in emergency situations.

He said: “It is of concern to us all that everything should not be left to government alone.

“We must all take collective ownership of the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

“As community transmission emerges, the Federal Ministry of Health has brought in manpower capacity from National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to strengthen and integrate risk communication with the planned training of primary healthcare workers and also community mobilizers to identify new cases and drive demand for COVID-19 testing, while continuing to maintain normal outpatient service.”

