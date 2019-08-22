1106 corps members to serve in Abia state

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 1106 corps members, comprising of 682 males and 424 females posted in Abia state have commenced their three weeks orientation camp preparatory to their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the 2019 batch B stream 2 orientation of the corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Umunna, Bende local government, the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu described the scheme as one of the enduring institution for the promotion of national unity and development, while extolling the scheme for her remarkable achievement since its inception in 1973.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ikpeazu recalled and extolled the efforts of the corps members during the just concluded 2019 general election and the participation of corp members in other government programs such as U-report, immunization exercise, population census as well ad HIV/AIDS prevention amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ikpeazu noted that NYSC has succeeded in steering the interest of corps members away from seeking white collar jobs to self employment and wealth creation

In his address, the Acting Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board and Permanent Secretary , Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Friday Ikpeoha represented by a director in the ministry, Dr. Temple Nwosu tasked the corps members to exhibit high sense of discipline and dedication during their orientation course.

According to him, bridges of unity has consistently been built as the scheme has witnessed many intertribal marriage.

Earlier in her address, the NYSC state Coordinator, Lady Bona Adibeli Fasakin said that at the end of two days registration exercise a total of 1106 corps members, comprising of 682 males and 424 females were duly registered.

Lady Adibeli Fasakin said that the orientation course programme was designed to equipe the corps members adequately for the task of nation building and the challenges that lies within and ahead of them during the service year.

She further stated that the course content involves skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development programme, training in physical and fitness exercises, lectures including on Igbo language, Security and other self – development lectures , social activities, games and sports towards preparing them for an active and fruitful service year and beyond. She charged them to participate fully in all camp activities.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App