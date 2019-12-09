11 things you should know about Muhammad Nami, Buhari’s nominee to head FIRS

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Muhammad M. Nami as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement issued today that his nomination followed President Buhari’s approval of the composition of a new board for the FIRS subject to Senate confirmation.

Shehu said the former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired today, Monday, December 9, 2019, was expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board, who would take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.

Here are few things you should know about the man who will take over as head of the FIRS from Fowler:

1. Nami is a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.

2. He has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organizations.

3. He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses.

4. Nami has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

5. He attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively.

6. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

7. Nami started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior Consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services.

8. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja, Niger State.

9. Mr Nami has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees.

10. He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November, 2017 by President Buhari.

11. He is married with children.

