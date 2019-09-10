  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 11 killed in Nasarawa road accident
ADVERTISEMENT

11 killed in Nasarawa road accident

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia   Published Date
FRSC logo
FRSC

Eleven persons yesterday died and many others sustained injuries in an accident along the Lafia-Akwanga Road in Nasarawa State.

The accident happened at Endehu Hill popularly known as ‘Many have gone’, the same spot where the state deputy governor’s convoy was attacked recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness said the brake of a Dangote trailer, marked KMC 523 YD, failed and the trailer first rammed into a 12-tyre truck marked GME 466 XA, conveying beans from Gombe to Aba and later crushed a VW Sharon bus marked KMC 523 YD Sharon car, killing all its nine occupants.

The trailer was also said to have crushed a motorcyclist to death. An occupant of the trailer also reportedly died.

The witness said the trailer was loaded with bags of cement and heading to Lafia from Akwanga.

The bodies of the victims were deposited at the General Hospital in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed the inccident to journalists in Lafia.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.