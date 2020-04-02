11 extra Covid-19 patients discharged

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven more patients treated for Covid-19 have been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, in Lagos after testing negative to two consecutive tests, Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

The patients include two women and nine men, bringing the number of patients discharged to 20.

Sanwo-Olu who is also the Incident Commander while giving an update on COVID-19 said that the 11 patients have been allowed to return home to their families.

“That the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance that they pose no threat to the community. We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment to a disease-free state,” he said/

The governor further said, “It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so. We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.”

He noted that the patients were full of gratitude to the State that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against, what they described as unseen but vicious enemy of mankind. He made known that they also appreciated the Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team.

