106 rustled cattle recovered in Borno

A total of 106 cattle rustled by Boko Haram militants from villages in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, have been recovered by a joint operation led by soldiers of the Nigerian Army. Our correspondent yesterday gathered that the joint security operatives of soldiers, Civilian JTF and members of the state vigilante and other hunters, last week, traced and rescued the cattle. The Garrison Commander of 7-Division, Maiduguri, Brigadier-General Sunday igbinamabin, at a gathering at the Hajj camp in the metropolis, handed over the recovered cattle to the state government, so that the owners can come forward to identify and claim them. “The recovery of the cattle was as a result of an earlier report by the cattle owners who later sighted the insurgents herding the cattle.

“On getting the information, the joint security operatives, led by the Nigerian Army, responded and succeeded in rescuing 106 cattle from the insurgents.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and property of the citizenry in the state,” Brigadier-General Igbinamabin said. Responding, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai-Mele, applauded the Nigerian Army and other security agents for recovering the cattle, saying their efforts in the on-going fight against Boko Haram sect were commendable.

The Commissioner, while handing over the cattle to the state chairman, Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Malam Musa Maina Harabe, directed the hunters to take care of the animals before the owners come forward for identification.

