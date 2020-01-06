  1. Home
101 police killed in 2019: Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Kaduna lead

By Ronald Mutum, Ismail Mudashir, Abbas Jimoh, Haruna Ibrahim, Simon Echewofun Sunday (Abuja) & Titus Eleweke (Awka) Published Date
A total of 101 police officers and men were killed by gunmen in the line of duty in Nigeria in 2019, a Daily Trust yearlong tally has revealed. A list compiled by our correspondents from January to December showed that besides those that died of natural causes, 101 police personnel were killed by armed robbers, kidnappers,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

