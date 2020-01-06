101 police killed in 2019: Rivers, Bayelsa, Edo, Kaduna lead

ADVERTISEMENT
Share this article
A total of 101 police officers and men were killed by gunmen in the line of duty in Nigeria in 2019, a Daily Trust yearlong tally has revealed. A list compiled by our correspondents from January to December showed that besides those that died of natural causes, 101 police personnel were killed by armed robbers, kidnappers,…
This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day
Related
Download Daily Trust News App
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.