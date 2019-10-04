$100,000 up for grabs at 2019 Lagos Open

ADVERTISEMENT

The Local Organizing committee (LOC) of the Lagos Open tournament yesterday revealed that tennis players from 57 countries are expected to jostle for the $100,000 prize money at the 19th edition of the competition.

The Chairman of the LOC, Chief Pius Akinyelure said the first leg of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tournament serves off on Monday, October 7 to Sunday, October 13 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinyelure, who spoke through the Technical Director of the competition, Prince Wale Oladunjoye said that ITF has redefined the nomenclature of its Futures Tournament to reflect the prize money.

“Lagos Open is in the highest category and is now known as an M25 +H and W25 Tournaments for the men and women categories respectively.

“So this year, we have two M25 and W25 Tournaments for both Men and Women, the first from October 7 to 13 while the second holds from October 14 to 20, 2019.

“The total prize money therefore remains $100,000. All qualified players in the Main Draws get a share of this prize money,” said Akinyelure.

The president of Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, who is the custodian of the tournament enjoined Nigerians to troop out in their numbers to watch exciting tennis action from the 7th to 20th of this month.

The President of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Mr. Ademola Akin-Taylor said the club has been hosting the former Governor’s Cup in the last 16 years.

According to him, the tournament has been a stepping stone for tennis players, and a nurturing ground for aspiring superstars.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App