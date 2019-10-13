10,000 jobs created through foreign investment – Nguroje

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman, Governing Council, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has said that over 10,000 jobs have been created in the country through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth billions of Dollars.

He said on Sunday in Abuja that the successes recorded by the commission in attracting FDI in the country was due to the policy of the current administration to create an enabling environment for all genuine investors.

He said the commission has lifted Nigeria among the top three most favourable countries in Africa in terms of ease of doing business.

According to him, six civil Society organisations, the Basic Rights Watch, Budgit, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), Right to Know and Connected Development (CODE) in this year’s National FOI compliance and Transparency ranking rated the NIPC as second best of the 191 Ministries and agencies in proactive, disclosure, responsiveness in the request for information, FOI training and timelessness and statutory annual FOIA compliance in Nigeria.

Nguroje said that these achievements became possible because of the determination of the current administration to clear all hurdles that hitherto created stumbling blocks for both local and foreign investments across Nigeria.

“We are satisfied that the current administration has provided opportunities for all investors to bring their businesses into the country as well as boost the micro economy as one of the most critical sectors,” the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said.

He said that the commission has keyed into the Growth Economic Recovery Plan of the federal government which is already yielding positive results.

He said the commission will continue to compliment all efforts of the current government in the recovery of the economy through FDI designed to make Nigeria an investment destination in Africa.

He also commended the organisations for the rankings.

He stressed that the commission will not rest on its oars in the discharge of its functions in line with its core mandate and policy of the Federal Government to diversify the nation’s economy.

