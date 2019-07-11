10,000 apply for commissionership, other positions in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi says over 10,000 persons have applied to serve as his commissioners, senior special assistants and special assistants.

Speaking yesterday while swearing in 22 aides, he said: “I am told that we have over 10,000 applications for commissioners, SAs, and SSAs. This is in fact troubling and doesn’t give me joy at all”, he said

Umahi alleged that those who served as political appointees in his first tenure were mostly interested in making money, adding that most of them gossiped and worked against him.

“And it is no longer come and chop but come and work”, the governor vowed.

He said he would appoint commissioners last.

