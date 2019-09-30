1,000 retirees receive gratuity in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved payment of gratuity to the second batch of 1,000 former civil servants who retired at intermediate ranks from 2013 to date.‎

This is coming two months after the governor released money for the payment of gratuity to the first batch of 1,684 low ranking ex-workers who retired between2013 and June 2019.

Announcing this on behalf of the governor, Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement on Sunday, that funds have already been transferred to various bank accounts provided by each of the 1,000 retirees.

“As directed by the governor, this payment, to continue steadily, covers 50% of each of the 1,000 retired worker’s entire gratuity. The balance of 50% will surely be paid in another phase. The consultative idea of paying 50% aims to speedily reach as many retired workers as possible. The list of those paid will be made public on Monday and anyone of them unable to confirm payment to his or her bank account, is required to file complaint through the union of pensioners in the state so that it gets to the office of the head of service, which coordinates the payments” Gusau explained.

He noted that with the negotiated modality of payment, gratuities of retired workers, which had accumulated, will eventually be cleared. The special adviser observed however that payments of monthly pensions to retired workers in Borno State have largely been regular in the last eight years.

Both gratuity and pensions are government controlled schemes meant to serve as livelihoods for salaried employees after their retirement.

