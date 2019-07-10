100 suspected cultists arrested in Lagos with arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Police Command has arrested 100 suspected cultists and recovered weapons between Sunday and Monday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Zubairu Muazu, said on Tuesday.

Muazu, who paraded the suspects before newsmen in Lagos, said the arrest followed information that the suspects allegedly planned to celebrate cultism day.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “100 cultists were arrested around Lagos and environs out of which 70 of them were charged to court while 30 are still under investigation.

“We identified over 10 active cult groups and gangs in various parts of the state and took the battle to their doorsteps,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that “through massive raids on cultists’ strongholds among other strategies, we successfully prevented any kind of activity or killing in the name of 7/7 celebration.”

Muazu said four Beretta Pistols with seven live ammunition, one double barrel gun, eight locally made pistols, 25 cutlasses, axes and other assorted weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App