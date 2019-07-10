  1. Home
100 suspected cultists arrested in Lagos with arms

By . Published Date
Lagos State Police Command has arrested 100 suspected cultists and recovered weapons between Sunday and Monday, the Commissioner of Police in the  state, Zubairu Muazu, said on Tuesday.

Muazu, who paraded the suspects before newsmen in Lagos, said the arrest followed  information that the suspects allegedly planned to celebrate cultism day.

He said, “100 cultists were arrested around Lagos and environs out of which 70 of them were charged to court while 30 are still under investigation.

“We identified over 10  active cult groups and gangs in various parts of the state and took the battle to their doorsteps,” he stated.

He added that “through massive raids on cultists’ strongholds among other strategies,  we successfully prevented any kind of activity or killing in the name of 7/7 celebration.”

Muazu said four Beretta Pistols with seven live ammunition, one double barrel gun, eight locally made pistols, 25 cutlasses, axes and other assorted weapons were recovered from the suspects.

