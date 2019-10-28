100 patients patronise Cancer treatment centre at LUTH daily — CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, says no fewer than 100 patients are being treated daily at the hospital’s Cancer treatment centre.

Bode made this known to newsmen on the sidelines of the 2019 LUTH WEEK organised by the hospital in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that theme of the week was: “Teamwork, Integrating Passion, Purpose and People”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Feb. 9, 2019 inaugurated the NSIA-LUTH Advanced Cancer Treatment Centre located in LUTH.

NAN reports that the Cancer Treatment Centre was structured under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and LUTH.

The project is an 11 million dollars investment for the rehabilitation, equipping and operation of an existing cancer centre co-located in LUTH, which will provide advanced radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment services.

Bode said: “We have not fully opened the centre, and by the time we finished, we will be treating more than 300 patients every day.

“We are hoping to be treating over 300 patients everyday; that is good reason to tell the world that LUTH has changed.

“It is a good achievement of proportion. LUTH no longer experienced frequent strikes by its medical personnel.”

The chief medical director said that the institution was able to achieve much in effective healthcare delivery due to the spirit of team work among members of staff. (NAN)

