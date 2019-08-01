100 orphans enrolled in school under Qatar Charity Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

One hundred orphans from across the country have been enrolled in a school built by the Qatar Charity Foundation in Dakwa Niger state.

The school was part of a structure of buildings commissioned on Tuesday by the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buildings include a Mosque, a boarding school, an orphanage home, a clinic and a shopping mall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant CEO Operations & International Partnerships Sector, Qatar charity foundation, Faisal Rashid Alfehaida said the foundation was delighted at the magnitude of contributions and impact the project will have on the less privileged in the society.

He said the foundation is particular about supplying education, economic development, and provision of basic amenities to poor communities and by extension augmenting federal government’s efforts.

Also speaking, Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello said the initiative is a good example of Public Private Partnership (PPP) adding that the facilities that have been built will help eradicate poverty, and provide economic activities through the shopping mall.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Garba Abari also commended the foundation, saying the initiative “guarantees very good and conducive environment for learning”.

“The structures will bring the community from different sections, from different ethnic groups, different background together so that we build a society that will interact and inter mingle with the view to understanding one another and therefore create a society that is cohesive, integrated and united”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App