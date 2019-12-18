100 million youths without decent jobs — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria says no fewer than 100 million youths are without decent jobs.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this yesterday at the 2019 National Migration Dialogue at the State House, Abuja.

“Nigeria’s population is over 200 million and about 60 percent are youths who need employment. Unfortunately, only 10 percent have decent jobs.

“Many are unemployable; while others are not employed. We are working that they get job so that they can have a roof over their heads, feed and enjoy life,” he said.

