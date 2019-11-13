100 graduands bag First Class honours in UNIBEN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Olunmwense, has said 100 graduates of the institution will be conferred with First Class degree honour in the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin while briefing journalists on its forthcoming convocation day.

Prof. Olunmwense said “10,198 graduated in the 2018/2919 session. Out of this number, 100 graduated with First Class honour; 2,274 came out with Second Class Upper; 4,011 have Second Class Lower while 592 graduated with Third Class honour.”

He disclosed that 273 will also be awarded Doctorate degrees, 1,977 with post graduate diploma and 253 will be awarded diploma, among others.

He said the university has achieved much in the area of infrastructural development and academic excellence, adding the institution has won global award.

He explained that during the period under review, the institution in partnership with Lancaster University (UK) and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (Ghana), won a Global Challenge Research Fund (GCRF) grant to grow its research capability to meet the challenges faced by the developing world.

Prof. Olunmwense noted that during his administration, the institution developed computer-based examinations for undergraduates, introduced information technology, massive building construction, provision of 24 hours library and renovation of lecture theatres, among others.

