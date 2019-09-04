100 days: No single pothole has been fixed in Oyo State – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State on Wednesday lamented the poor performance of poor handling of the state affairs by the Peoples Democratic Party’s administration of Oluseyi Makinde over the last 100 days, saying “since Ajimobi left office, no single pothole has been fixed on any road anywhere in the state.”

The party in a statement issued by its assistant publicity secretary, Ayobami Adejumo, berated Gov Makinde “for bowing to pressure and allowing his subjects to embark on a comedy show in the name of celebrating fake achievements which cannot even stand the test of public scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Modern ethics of governance or public administration do not give room for experiments as an average prospective leader is expected to be armed with ideal blueprint or road-map with which he plans to add value or make a positive difference. In the case of Oyo state at the moment, the whole world is worried that we now have a man who still campaigns for election after he had been sworn-in as governor.”

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“As a progressive entity, we are deeply concerned about the future of the Pacesetter State in view of the fact that the tempo of purposeful governor went away with the immediate former governor. We now have an administration which does not seem to know what governance entails. Obviously, handlers of the current PDP government are grossly incompetent and the earlier they realize this, the better for the future of our dear state.

“How does a mere plan to purchase pleasure cars amount to a giant stride in enhancing security? How does the rebranding and unveiling of exercise books inherited from the successive administration change the face of education for the better in a state? How does a mere pronouncement change the status of Adeoyo State Hospital to meet up with the value of the University College Hospital, Ibadan?”

“On many occasions in the last three months, we have had Gov. Makinde speak on probing the administration of Sen. Ajimobi on the spurious allegations of graft in the morning and also come out in the evening of same day to applaud most of his policies while in office.”

“Rather than engaging in bitter politicking and unnecessary grandstanding, we urge him to borrow a leaf from Ajimobi and come up with only programs and policies that could move the state forward in no time.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App