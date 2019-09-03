100 days-in-office: Gov. Sule is repositioning Nasarawa – Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said that Governor Abdullahi Sule will take the state to the next level of growth “considering his giant developmental strides within three months in office.”

Hon. Abdullahi stated this while addressing newsmen in Lafia in commemoration of the governor’s 100 days in office.

He said: “His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule is not only completing projects of the last administration but he has also initiated new projects with direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

“The governor has conducted free medical outreach across the state, youths and women empowerment such as distribution of grinding and sewing machines, installation of solar power street lights etc.”

He also assured the people of the state that the assembly will continue to support the governor to enable him succeed for the good of all.

He called on the citizens to pray and support President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule and other leaders at all levels to succeed in the tasks before them.

The Speaker re-affirmed the continuous commitment of the state assembly to pass laws and resolutions that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state at all times.

