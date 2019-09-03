100 days in office: Gov Mohammed inspects roads, other ongoing projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the celebration of his 100 days in office, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has embarked on inspection of ongoing water and road projects he awarded.

Some of the projects site he visited on Monday include one of the Water expansion projects site at Buzaye Hill behind Zaranda Hotel, Yakubun Bauchi, Sabon Kaura to Jos road and Wuntin Dada road projects.

Speaking to journalists at Sabon Kaura, the governor said that, he embarked on the inspection to ascertain the level of work done by the contractors since the award of the contracts as part of activities for the 100 days celebrations.

He expressed satisfaction with the modern water facilities procured for the water expansion project in the state adding that, the project will ensure effective water supply.

On the road projects, the governor appreciated the progress being made by the contractors and called on them to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Mohammed added that effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism will be put in place to ensure the proper execution of the projects according to specifications.

