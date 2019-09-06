100 days: Governor Mohammed launches three days free medical service

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of activities to mark his 100 days in office, Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has flagged off a three days free medical services.

He launched the programme at the Specialist Hospital in Bauchi.

He also launched the distribution of Midwifery Kits to newly qualified basic/community, midwives, 66 Motorcycles and 20 laptops to Primary Healthcare Centres.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Mohammed said the move was part of his determination of his administration towards the improvement of basic midwifery in the state.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Sabi’u Baba, said that funds have already been released for the accreditation of courses at the College of Nursing Bauchi.

He said the funds covered for the establishment of Community Midwifery Programme, Renovation of students hostels, main library and office block, and construction of common room among others.

According to him, the decision to purchase the delivery kits was part of measures to ease the hardship encountered by midwives and women during delivery.

The governor added that, the kits are comprehensive enough to help in any health facility which will reduce maternal mortality rate.

He noted that, training of basic healthcare personnel is one of the most important tools for the provision of maternal services required to ensure meaningful development in the health sector.

He, therefore, called for the effective use of the distributed kits and other commodities to revitalise maternal health in the state.

Governor Mohammed further reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide a comprehensive access to healthcare to people of the state.

He assured that the administration would continue to support programmes meant to facilitate the provision of basic healthcare services to the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr Yahaya Yarima said the ministry, under Governor Mohammed, has recorded remarkable achievements within his first 100 days.

