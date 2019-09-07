100 days after inauguration, 18 govs yet to constitute cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighteen of the 29 state governors are yet to form a cabinet 100 days after their inauguration on May 29, 2019.

Governors who are yet to fulfill a major expectation of the 1999 Constitution are those of Ogun, Jigawa, Abia, Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara,

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Kano, Niger, Cross River, Enugu, Katsina, Plateau and Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Only 11 governors including those of Benue, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Sokoto, Oyo, Imo, Borno, and Ebonyi, have inaugurated their cabinets.

Seven of the 12 new governors that took oath of office for the first time are involved, while 11 among the 17 others who won a second term in the March 9 elections are yet to form their cabinets.

Reports from our correspondents reveal that the affected governors are either just working with a few aides appointed days after assuming leadership or career civil servants to discharge their responsibilities.

Jigawa

In Jigawa State, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar is yet to constitute his cabinet, not to talk of announcing the appointments of key aides. The governor is said to have given responsibilities to his deputy, Umar Namadi, with the help of permanent secretaries as heads of ministries as he hardly stays in the state for two weeks before travelling to either Abuja or out of the country.

In Kano, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has made several appointments after returning as governor for the second time, but he is yet to appoint commissioners.

Our reporter learnt that all ministries, with the exception of that of agriculture under the control of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, were currently being handled by the permanent secretaries.

Gawuna, who is the deputy governor, doubles as commissioner for agriculture.

Speaking to Daily Trust about the delay, the governor’s media aide, Alhaji Abba Anwar, said the delay was caused by the governor’s quest to make a good choice of the people to work with in his second term.

Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State who is yet to form his cabinet as well is said to have pushed most of the responsibilities to the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Anthony Jalleson, and the Head of Service.

Adamawa

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is working with only the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Afraimu Jingi, who was sworn-in about two months ago following his clearance at the State House of Assembly.

Niger

In Niger, Governor Abubakar Bello, who is yet to form his cabinet, has only appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar and Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje.

He also reappointed Abdullahi Baba Arah, Ibrahim Ahmed Inga and Abdulberqy Usman Ebbo as Directors General, Niger State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and SOU, ICT and Public Enlightenment respectively.

However, the delay in the formation of a cabinet is said to have created a lull within the public sector.

Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is also among those yet to appoint commissioners who will constitute the state executive council. But the governor has appointed his key aides, including Professor Abubakar Ibrahim Njodi, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Chief of Staff and Usman Mamman Kamara, Principal Private Secretary. He also appointed Bappayo Yahaya as Head of Service, Umar Babagoro Bello as the Accountant General, a special adviser and handful of special assistants, protocol staff as well as five media aides.

However, commissioners who are constitutionally mandated to oversee various ministries and assist the governor in discharging his duties are yet to be nominated for their subsequent confirmation by the state House of Assembly.

In an interview with Daily Trust, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the governor was yet to appoint commissioners because he needed time to ‘meticulously’ get the right people that would drive the administration’s change mantra.

Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State had always said that he would not be in a hurry to appoint his cabinet because he had been holding meetings with all the permanent secretaries, government agencies and different people.

The businessman now politician has appointed less than 24 senior special assistants, special advisers and personal assistants who are running the state before the expected formation of the cabinet.

Enugu

In Enugu State, the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration which is in its second tenure, not long ago, submitted to the House of Assembly, a list of commissioner-nominees for screening. But the assembly is said to be on break now and may not resume until the end of September.

Kebbi

A few weeks after Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State was sworn in for the second term, he re-appointed Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri as Secretary to the State Government and Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed Argungu as his Chief of Staff.

Since their appointments, the two personalities have been carrying out government activities in the absence of commissioners.

Abia

In Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been piloting the affairs of the state with two commissioners, namely the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

At official functions where the two commissioners are absent, Governor Ikpeazu would be represented by permanent secretaries. Within the week, Governor Ikpeazu forwarded the names of the commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation.

When our reporter spoke to Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Eyinnaya Appolos, he said the governor was making wider consultations.

Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who is also yet to for his cabinet, said last Thursday that Kwarans should expect something concrete on cabinet formation from next week.

Abdulrazaq said the delay was occasioned by the need to engage in wide consultations with all stakeholders within the ruling party at the maiden breakfast briefing with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

The governor has appointed seven key aides whose appointments have been approved by the House of Assembly.

He currently works with the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government, and the Chief Press Secretary.

Recently, he also announced the appointment of a special adviser on health.

Other responsibilities are being carried out by the civil servants, mostly the Head of Service, permanent secretaries of various ministries, and heads of parastatals and agencies in the state.

Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari has so far appointed only one commissioner who heads the Ministry of Justice. Barrister El-Marzuk Ahmad’s name was sent to the House of Assembly for screening and approval before he was sworn- in by the governor and assigned the position of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Plateau

100 days after he was sworn in for his second term in office, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, is also yet to form his cabinet. The governor, however, on Monday swore in the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu and the Chief of Staff, Hon Noel Kuryil Dongjur.

Lalong had earlier appointed Dr. Makut Simon Macham as his Director of Press and Public Affairs. He is yet to appoint special advisers even though the House of Assembly had last week approved his request to appoint 15.

Bauchi

Our correspondent reports that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed would swear in 20 commissioners yesterday. This was contained in a statement issued Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado.

Zamfara

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle is also yet to form his cabinet, the Director General, Press Affairs in the Government House, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, told Daily Trust. Idris said the list of members of the cabinet was yet to be submitted to the House of Assembly.

Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun has also kept tongues wagging over his failure to appoint commissioners who would form his cabinet after 100 days in office. Apart from appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salisu and afew aides, Abiodun has not nominated anybody as commissioner, let alone constituting his cabinet.

The development, according to insiders, has been attributed to diverse political interests the governor is expected to capture in the cabinet.

Rivers

Nyesom Wike is also yet to constitute a full cabinet. Shortly after his inauguration, the governor appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Justice and his finance counterpart. He has not made any other appointment since then. The permanent secretaries of 14 other ministries are performing the functions of commissioners and attend cabinet meetings with the governor.

They also sit with the governor to receive visitors on to Government House.

Reports and contributions from Muideen Olaniyi (Abuja), Aliyu M. Hamagam (Dutse), Yusha’u A. Ibrahim (Kano), Magaji Isa Hunkuyi (Jalingo), Kabiru R. Anwar (Yola), Ahmed Tahir Ajobe (Minna), Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe), Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad (Lafia), Tony Adibe (Enugu), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Effiong Linus (Umuahia), Romoke W. Ahmad (Ilorin), Habibu Umar Aminu (Katsina), Lami Sadiq (Jos), Balarabe Alkassim (Bauchi), Shehu Umar (Gusau), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), & Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App