100 bag First Class as UniBen holds convocation

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Olunmwense, has disclosed that 100 persons will be graduating with First Class degree from the institution during the forthcoming convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor, who addressed newsmen in Benin, said, “10,198 graduated in the 2018/2019 session. Out of this number, 100 graduated with First Class, 2,274 came out with Second Class Upper, 4,011, Second Class Lower while 592 graduated with Third Class”.

He also said 273 persons will be awarded doctorate degrees, 1,977, post graduate diploma and 253, diploma.

He said the university has achieved a lot in the area of infrastructural development and academic excellence.

