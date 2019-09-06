10 years of B/Haram: Humanitarian needs unmet – MSF

ADVERTISEMENT

Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders has reviewed 10 years of the Boko Haram crisis in the Northeast and delivered a tough verdict: “conditions remain dire and humanitarian needs unmet”.

“It has been 10 years since an insurgency began in north-east Nigeria, with armed opposition groups fighting the Nigerian army,” the International NGO said in a review it mailed to Kanem Trust, remarking: “A decade on, the conflict is far from over.”

The review was mailed by Yuno Cho, MSF Field Communication Manager, Borno.

MSF decried the persistent humanitarian crisis accompanying the Boko Haram insurgency, saying, ‘People continue to be forced from their homes by the violence and many displaced families now live in camps either operated by the state authorities or informally set up alongside local communities.”

The INGO lamented that the majority of the displaced are women and children who “are heavily depending on humanitarian assistance for survival. It is estimated that 1.8 million people have been displaced across the north-eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe,” stressing that since 2009, increasing levels of insecurity and forced displacement have continued to disrupt people’s lives in Borno State.

“Although the amount of humanitarian aid has increased in the past few years, gaps in support for displaced communities have not been adequately addressed.

“Many areas of Borno remain still very insecure today, which makes providing assistance difficult. Humanitarian workers can only work in so-called ‘garrison towns’, enclaves controlled by the Nigerian military, and cannot access other areas outside military control. But even within the garrison towns the needs of people remain unmet.

“This has forced some people to leave the relative safety of the camps, risking their lives outside security perimeter to seek out food and firewood.

“In the formal camps, restrictions on freedom of movement undermine opportunities for self-reliance and prevent people from farming or growing crops, making them heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival.

“This is compounding the long-term physical and psychological traumas of having lived through a decade of violence.

“In the informal camps, people are crammed on to small patches of land, with little infrastructure or humanitarian support to ensure their basic needs are met.

“Many families sleep in tiny huts made of plastic sheets or torn-up clothing and fabric, unable to withstand even brief spells of rain.

MSF says: “ In Maiduguri, an influx of displaced people from across the region has led to the population doubling from one to two million, observong, “While most aid agencies and much of the humanitarian aid is concentrated here, the needs are massive and health services still do not have enough resources.”

MSF quoted Luis Eguiluz, its Head of Mission for Nigeria: “In north-east Nigeria, people are still exposed to a high level of violence and traumatic experiences in a conflict that is far from over.”

