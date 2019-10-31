10 things to know about veteran Yoruba actor, Taiwo Hassan, as he clocks 60

The famous Nigerian film actor, producer and director, Taiwo Hassan, on Thursday clocked 60.
Today, many actors and actresses who passed through his tutelage alongside his fans took to his Instagram page to celebrate one of the veterans of the Yoruba sub-sector of the Nollywood film industry.
Here are ten things you should know about Alhaji Taiwo, popularly called Ogogo:
- He was born in Ilaro, Ogun state on October 31, 1959 to the family of late Subair Akande Taiwo and Alimot Ayinke Taiwo.
- Taiwo Hassan has many twins in his family; his grandfather was a twin; his father a twin and he’s one also and has a twin brother, Kehinde Hassan.
- He started his primary education at Christ Church School, Ilaro, Ogun state.
- He attended Yaba Technical College in Lagos where he trained as an automobile mechanic.
- He began acting in 1981 shortly after he got a job at the Lagos water corporation as an auto-mechanic.
- He worked at the Lagos water corporation for about 13 years.
- He retired from government work in 1994 to concentrate on acting, which he started under the tutelage of Ademola Fagbemi, as a stage play performer then.
- He has produced and featured in countless dozens of movies, especially action-packed Yoruba movies including Omin, Apaadi, Wicked Boy, Bolode o’ku, Obinrin Sowanu, Owo Blow, and Atitebi, among others.
- He is married to two wives and blessed with four children; three girls and a boy.
- He once bagged the “City People Movie Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Below are posts from friends and fans celebrating Ogogo on his birthday:
Happy 60th buffday sir,yhu will celebrate more of dis in good health and wealth babaaaaaa miiii @alhajitaiwo 🎂🎂🎂
Happy beautiful birthday Egbon mi atata, omo aji lala esho, omo aji fojo gbogbo da bi egbin. Igba odun, Odin Kan ni lase Edumare. #Repost @alhajitaiwo (@get_repost) ・・・ Igba laṣọ, igba lẹ wu Gbogbo igba mi laye .. Elédùà .. fún mi lọwọ, àlàfíà ati eni gigun. Àṣẹ .. No mater how long I live on earth, I pray my creator bless me with wealth, good health and prosperity. +1 *today* Happy birthday to me . 🍰 🍰 🍰🥞🍔🥓🥩🥨🥖🥐🥐🍗🥩🥖🥐🥐🥨🥨🥓 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #regram #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NollywoodMovies #NollywoodActress #NollywoodGlamour #actor #citypeopleawards2018 #Instablog9ja #famousblog #tatafoblog #tundeednut #news #birthdayboy🎉 #bitcoin #vacation #validation #news #today #gram #follow4 #likes
I hate to admit the fact that your gradually getting old even if you don’t look your age 😩.Alhamdulilah you are a grandpa now… as you turn 60 today papa,Allah’s Rahma will be with you forever…. you will live to see many more years on earth..IN SHA ALLAH And I want you to know that I love you so much…. so very much dad 🤦🏽♀️ too much sef…. (I hope my future husband would beat that) not sure tho 🙂.i promise to take good care of you and mummy (ON GOD) You’re the best dad in the world The only man that make me feel loved The only man that would never break my heart(except if he doesn’t give me money for food)😂 My confidant My cane My love My sugar daddy My ATM 😉 The man I hate to see cry,sad or sick Thank you for being a great father to all of us(Rasheedat,Shakirat,Haleemah,Khalid and Fuad). Abiolu thank you for loving my mother unconditionally,thank you for giving me a very good and loving step mum. You will live to see my children oo(it’s important) MA SHA ALLAH 🙏🏼 Pls stop growing old😩😩😩 I don’t even want to imagine it sef 😂😂…. OGOGO OMO KULODO AKE BAJE OMO IYA TAIYE ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I LOVE YOU THE MOST PAPA @alhajitaiwo Chanter: @originalmc2go God bless you bro
In massive advance Daddy let me start counting down the Date 💃💃💃