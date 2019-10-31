10 things to know about veteran Yoruba actor, Taiwo Hassan, as he clocks 60

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous Nigerian film actor, producer and director, Taiwo Hassan, on Thursday clocked 60.

Today, many actors and actresses who passed through his tutelage alongside his fans took to his Instagram page to celebrate one of the veterans of the Yoruba sub-sector of the Nollywood film industry.

Here are ten things you should know about Alhaji Taiwo, popularly called Ogogo:

He was born in Ilaro, Ogun state on October 31, 1959 to the family of late Subair Akande Taiwo and Alimot Ayinke Taiwo. Taiwo Hassan has many twins in his family; his grandfather was a twin; his father a twin and he’s one also and has a twin brother, Kehinde Hassan. He started his primary education at Christ Church School, Ilaro, Ogun state. He attended Yaba Technical College in Lagos where he trained as an automobile mechanic. He began acting in 1981 shortly after he got a job at the Lagos water corporation as an auto-mechanic. He worked at the Lagos water corporation for about 13 years. He retired from government work in 1994 to concentrate on acting, which he started under the tutelage of Ademola Fagbemi, as a stage play performer then. He has produced and featured in countless dozens of movies, especially action-packed Yoruba movies including Omin, Apaadi, Wicked Boy, Bolode o’ku, Obinrin Sowanu, Owo Blow, and Atitebi, among others. He is married to two wives and blessed with four children; three girls and a boy. He once bagged the “City People Movie Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Below are posts from friends and fans celebrating Ogogo on his birthday:

