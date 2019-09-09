10 suspected kidnappers arrested in Gboko

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten suspects allegedly belonging to a notorious kidnap syndicate in Gboko area of Benue State have been arrested by troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Makurdi at the weekend, the Force Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said the suspects operated under one Shawa.

Yekini said the Shawa group was responsible for most of the kidnapping and other violent crimes in and around Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

“You will recall that some VIPs were kidnapped in Gboko of recent. These 10 people were responsible for most of the kidnapping. They also spread their criminal tentacles beyond Gboko into Vandeikya and parts of Cross River State,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen, the suspected kidnap gang leader, Amyam Andoakura who hails from Gboko, confessed that he had kidnapped two people who paid him N2 million and N2.5 million respectively.

Our correspondent reports that among the VIPs who were kidnapped recently in the area were the provost of College of Education (COE) in Katsina-Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo and a 61-year-old businessman, John Akombo, who was fortunate to be rescued from his abductors in Gboko.

