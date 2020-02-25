10 parties to contest March 14 bye-elections in four states – INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 10 political parties have fielded candidates in the four bye-elections scheduled for March 14, 2020 across Magama/Rijau, Babura/Garki Federal Constituencies; Patigi and Kebbe state constituencies of Niger, Jigawa, Kwara and Sokoto states, respectively.

This is contained in a document signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Anthony-Oriaran, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, as contained in a bulletin of the commission, four political parties will contest the election in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency, namely: ADC, APC, APGA and PDP with Yusuf Nasiru, Danjuma Kasimu, Shehu Saleh Rijau and Alamu Emmanuel as their candidates, respectively.

She said that in Babura/Garki Federal Constituency, the document indicated that ADP has sponsored Bashir M Umar; APC, Musa Muhammed Adamu; and PDP, Nasiru Garba Dantiye; while in Kebbe state constituency of Sokoto state, the election will be contested by seven political parties/candidates, namely: ACCORD, Suwaiba Labbo; ADC, Aisha Malami; ADP, Abdulrahim Imam Chindo; APC, Abubakar Bello Umar; APP, Adamu Musa Kebbe; APGA, Shehu Magaji and PDP, Abubakar Adamu.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The document also showed that six parties will participate in Patigi state constituency of Kwara state, with AAC, Shehu D. Usman; ADC, Zubairu Shaaba Musa; APC, Ahmed Rufa’i Adam; APM, Mohammed Aishetu; NNPP, Oladipo Benjamin; and PDP, Mohammed Salihu Yahaya as candidates.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App