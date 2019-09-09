  1. Home
10 months after, Osun's Oyetola yet to constitute cabinet

By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State
Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola is yet to constitute the State Executive Council, 10 months after he was sworn in, Daily Trust reports.

The governor, who was sworn in on November 27, 2018, is yet to appoint commissioners, a development that is generating uproar in the state.

Oyetola has assigned the former commissioners that served under the past administration as supervisors in charge of ministries.

He said his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would decide and pick those that would work with him as commissioners.

At the moment, intrigues are still playing out, as the list of the commissioner-nominees is being compiled.

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said the process to appoint the commissioners is ongoing.

He said local governments have been asked to send their nominations, adding that “as soon as this is done, the governor will submit the names to the state House of Assembly.”

Omipidan said the governor has not contravened the law, noting that the constitution did not specify a particular timeline for the appointment of commissioners.

It would be recalled that in the second term of the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola where Oyetola served as Chief of Staff, it took almost two years before commissioners were appointed.

