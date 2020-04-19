10 killed in Zamfara road crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten people were killed on Sunday in a fatal auto crash along Kaura Namoda – Gusau road, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, told Daily Trust.

He said a trailer conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji Market was involved in the fatal accident.

10 persons died on the spot while 45 others sustained injuries and were taken to Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.

“Bodies of the deceased passengers have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Mortuary, Gusau and will be handed over to their relations for burial.

“The Command is appealing to the general public, especially drivers of commercial vehicles, to refrain from reckless driving and obey all traffic regulation as violators will face the full wrath of the law,” Shehu warned.

He said the state commissioner of police, Mr Usman Nagogo, had ordered for immediate investigation into the cause of the road crash even as he commiserated with the families of the deceased.

