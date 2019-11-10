10 killed in Katsina auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A ghastly motor accident involving a motorcycle and two vehicles claimed 10 lives along Dayi – Yashe road in Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State on Friday.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were chasing a motorcyclist conveying a sack of soya beans who refused to stop for routine checks.

“The motorcyclist was later hit by an oncoming Peugeot J5 vehicle that later collided with a Golf car. The motorcyclist died on the spot while the two vehicles burst into flames,” a witness said.

Upon seeing the vehicles in flames, the source said, the FRSC officers tried to leave but some villagers chased and stopped them.

“The villagers tried to drag the filing officers into the burning vehicles but passersby and other commuters prevented them,” the witness added.

The spokesman of the FRSC in the state, Abdullahi Danladi Ibrahim, promised to respond to enquiries by Daily Trust on Sunsay but didn’t till the time of filling this report.

