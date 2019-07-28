10 arrested over banditry, kidnapping in Benue, Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Soldiers of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested 10 suspects over armed banditry and kidnapping in Benue and Nasarawa states.

Force Commander of OPWS, Major General, Adeyemi Yekini, made the disclosure while parading the suspects before newsmen yesterday in Makurdi.

He said five of the suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State and the other five apprehended in Benue State.

He added that an AK-47 rifle was recovered from a suspect shot dead during exchange of gunfire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Force Commander further explained that three other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam had links with the wanted militia kingpin, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as ‘Gana’ while the fifth suspect was nabbed in Tomata area of Benue State, with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition.

Yekini listed the weapons recovered from all the suspects to include; two locally fabricated pistols, a self loading rifle (SLR), five locally made rifles, one AK-47 rifle, some ammunition and three phones with a Toyota Corolla car.

One of the suspects told to newsmen that he served as an informant to a kidnap kingpin who is now at large and that he was paid N30,000 out of the N320,000 ransom fee collected for the release of a victim in Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

